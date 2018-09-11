EIA cuts forecast for 2019 U.S. crude production growth

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production in 2019 is expected to grow at a slower rate than previously forecast, according to a monthly U.S. government forecast on Tuesday.

U.S. crude production is expected to rise by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 11.5 million bpd in 2019, lower than a previous expectation that it would rise 1.02 million bpd to 11.7 million, according to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The agency largely left 2018 production and demand growth forecasts unchanged. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)