U.S. crude stocks post surprise jump of 15 million barrels -EIA

FILE PHOTO: Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 25, 2019.REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - U.S. oil stockpiles surged dramatically last recent week, with crude inventories jumping by more than 15 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 2 to 503.2 million barrels, the largest build in crude inventories since April, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks were also markedly higher. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week to 237.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 2.3 million-barrel rise.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 151.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.4 million-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

Oil prices dropped on the news. U.S. crude futures were down 30 cents at $45.30 per barrel as of 10:35 a.m. ET (1535 GMT), giving up gains from before the release. Brent also fell, losing 31 cents to $48.53.

U.S. crude imports contributed heavily to the gain in inventories, as imports rose by 2.7 million barrels per day, EIA said. That boosted U.S. Gulf Coast stocks up 11.8 million barrels, most in one week ever, according to EIA data.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 1.4 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 424,000 bpd, as refinery utilization rates rose by 1.7 percentage points, the EIA said.