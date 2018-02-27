FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 11:24 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

USGS study finds river sediment can be used in place of frac sand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    HOUSTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - 
    * Sediment from the Missouri River Basin can be as used a
fracking
proppant, or frac sand, the U.S. Geological Survey said in a
statement on Tuesday.

    * Using reservoir sediment for fracking could help defray
costs
associated with mitigating sediment buildup in waterways, the
USGS found in the study.
    * Sand demand from the oil and gas industry is estimated to
be
around 100 million tonnes in 2018, according to sand producer
Hi-Crush Partners.         


 (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Ben Klayman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
