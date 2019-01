Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas executives’ outlook turned negative for the first time since the low point of the last oil bust, according to results of a survey released Thursday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

A survey of executive sentiment fell to -10 from 47 in the prior quarter, the first negative reading since early 2016, when U.S. crude prices plummeted to $26 per barrel. (Reporting by Jennifer Hiller)