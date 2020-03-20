Oil companies slash hundreds of Texas jobs as prices crash - state filing

March 20 (Reuters) - Several oil and gas companies in Texas, including Apache Corp, this week said they would lay off hundreds of workers, adding to a 3,500 person furlough that oilfield firm Halliburton announced this week, according to a state filing.

Apache said it will cut 85 people in its Midland office, while FTS International Services said it would lay off 35 in Fort Worth. Tenaris said it will cut 223 people from its IPSCO Koppel Tubulars unit in Baytown, the filings said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chris Reese)