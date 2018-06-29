FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 9:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-LLOG Exploration starts production at offshore Crown & Anchor development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - LLOG Exploration Company this month began production at its Crown & Anchor development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the company said on Friday.

* Production began in early June, according to a filing with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE)

* The Crown & Anchor ties back to Anadarko Petroleum ‘s Marlin facility.

* LLOG partnered with Beacon Offshore Energy and Ridgewood Energy in its development of the Crown & Anchor prospect. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Tom Brown)

