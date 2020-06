HOUSTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises plans to cut about 200 salaried and professional contract employees by September as well as reorganize because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources familiar with the company’s plans said on Friday

The company said in statement responding to questions from Reuters that it was seeking efficiencies to deal with “the volatile landscape of the energy industry.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)