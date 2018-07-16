FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 6:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

ETP's West Texas Gulf, Mid-Valley pipelines to be down for planned work in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP’s West Texas Gulf and Mid-Valley pipelines are scheduled for planned maintenance activities in October, a spokeswoman said on Monday:

* Shippers have been notified that the maintenance should be completed within 10 days, Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for ETP said

* The 238,000 bpd Mid-Valley pipeline connects with ETP’s West Texas Gulf pipeline to haul crude from Texas to the Midwest

* Pipeline bottlenecks in the resource-rich Permian basin have weighed on oil prices in the Midland region. Last week, crude prices in Midland crashed to the weakest in nearly four years against benchmark futures WTC-WTM (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
