ETP's West Texas Gulf, Mid-Valley pipelines to be down for planned work in Oct

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP’s West Texas Gulf and Mid-Valley pipelines are scheduled for planned maintenance activities in October, a spokeswoman said on Monday:

* Shippers have been notified that the maintenance should be completed within 10 days, Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for ETP said

* The 238,000 bpd Mid-Valley pipeline connects with ETP’s West Texas Gulf pipeline to haul crude from Texas to the Midwest

* Pipeline bottlenecks in the resource-rich Permian basin have weighed on oil prices in the Midland region. Last week, crude prices in Midland crashed to the weakest in nearly four years against benchmark futures WTC-WTM (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)