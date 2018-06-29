CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. crude output dips in April to 10.467 mln bpd -EIA

(Corrects U.S. natural gas production figures in seventh paragraph)

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude production fell marginally by 2,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.467 million bpd in April from the highest on record in March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a monthly report on Friday.

Production in Texas, the largest producing state in the U.S., rose 30,000 bpd to 4.22 million bpd in April, a record high based on the data going back to 2005. Output in Texas has risen every month consecutively for at least one year on a year-over-year basis, the data showed.

New Mexico production jumped to 649,000 bpd compared with 624,000 bpd in March.

The Permian basin, which stretches across West Texas and eastern New Mexico, is the largest U.S. oilfield.

North Dakota oil output rose 61,000 bpd in April to 1.21 million bpd versus March while output in the federal Gulf of Mexico declined 98,000 bpd to 1.58 million bpd.

The agency also revised March oil production down by 5,000 bpd to 10.469 million bpd.

U.S. natural gas production in the lower 48 states rose to 89.09 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in April, up from a revised 88.83 bcfd in March, according to the EIA’s 914 production report.

Output in Texas, the nation’s largest gas producer, increased 1 percent in April to 22.9 bcfd.

In Pennsylvania, the second biggest gas producing state, production fell slightly to 16.4 bcfd in April, little-changed from March.

The United States has been the world’s biggest producer of gas since 2009, ahead of Russia. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)