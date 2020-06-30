UPDATE 1-U.S. crude oil output falls 669,000 bpd to 12.1 million bpd in April

(Updates throughout, adds March data and natural gas data)

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production dropped 669,000 barrels per day to 12.06 million bpd in April, the government said in a monthly report on Tuesday.

The decline came as production fell 234,000 bpd in Texas, the largest oil-producing state, and 195,000 bpd in North Dakota. Output fell 16,000 bpd in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, the report said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration revised upward its figures for March, saying that production in that month was 12.73 million bpd, down only 18,000 bpd from February. The data suggests that oil production dropped off in April after crude prices had plummeted amid a supply glut and lack of demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, gasoline demand fell 37.4% from a year earlier to 3.503 million bpd, while demand for diesel and other distillate fuel fell 11.9% from a year earlier to 3.505 million bpd.

Natural gas production in the lower 48 states fell to 102,992 million cubic feet per day in April, from 105,400 mcfd in March, according to the report. Gas production in Texas, the largest producing state, dropped 4% to 28,631 mcfd. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)