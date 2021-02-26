U.S. crude output drops to 11.06 million bpd in December - EIA

FILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output dropped 58,000 barrels per day to 11.063 million bpd in December, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Friday.

The move came as onshore oil production fell in Texas and North Dakota, the top oil-producing states, outpacing a slight rise in offshore output in the Gulf of Mexico. The agency also revised down crude production in November to 11.121 million bpd, 3,000 bpd less than previously reported.

Crude output the United States, the world’s top producer, has dropped precipitously since the coronavirus pandemic put pressure on oil demand.

Total U.S. oil demand in December was down 1.49 million bpd, or 7.4%, from a year earlier. Demand for gasoline was down 1.109 million bpd, or 12.4% from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, monthly gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states held mostly steady at 102.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December, according to the EIA’s 914 production report.

Actual output increased a very small 32 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in December after rising 2,968 million in November.

Gross natural gas output peaked at 107.1 bcfd in December 2019.

In top natural gas producing states, output fell 0.8% in Texas to 27.5 bcfd in December and rose 2.4% in Pennsylvania to a monthly record high of 21.1 bcfd.