NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production rose 231,000 barrels per day to 10.674 mln bpd in June from 10.443 mln bpd in May, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report on Friday.

The gains came as output climbed in Texas and in the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)