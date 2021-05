NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil output jumped 14.3% to 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in March from 9.8 million bpd in February, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said its monthly 914 production report on Friday.

Output sank in February when extreme weather froze natural gas and oil wells and cut power supplies to million of customers in Texas and other South Central U.S. states.