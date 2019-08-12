U.S. shale oil output seen rising to 8.77 mln bpd in September

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, to 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its monthly drilling productivity report on Monday.

The largest change is forecast in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, where output is expected to climb by 75,000 bpd, to 4.42 million bpd in September. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)