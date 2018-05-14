FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
May 14, 2018 / 6:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. shale output set to rise by 145,000 bpd in June -EIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. shale production for June is expected to rise by about 145,000 barrels per day to 7.18 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

Bakken output is expected to rise by 20,000 bpd to 1.24 million bpd, while Eagle Ford production is set to rise by 33,000 bpd to 1.39 million bpd.

Oil production from the Permian Basin is expected to climb by 78,000 bpd to 3.28 million bpd, the EIA added in its monthly drilling productivity report here#tabs-summary-2.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.