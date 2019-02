Feb 8 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday that it has begun a restart plan for its Platte Pipeline, after a leak of oil near St. Louis, Missouri this week.

The company expects the full pipeline to resume normal operations by Saturday morning and is “highly confident” that Platte is not the source of the leak, spokesman Devin Hotzel said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)