UPDATE 1-Enbridge to fully restart Platte Pipeline by Saturday after Missouri oil leak

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc said on Friday that it has begun a restart plan for its Platte Pipeline, after a leak of oil near St. Louis, Missouri this week.

The company expects the full pipeline to resume normal operations by Saturday morning and is “highly confident” that Platte is not the source of the leak, spokesman Devin Hotzel said.

A spill in rural St. Charles County, Missouri on Wednesday also led TransCanada Corp to shut its Keystone pipeline on Wednesday between Steele City, Nebraska and Patoka, Illinois. That pipeline runs parallel to Enbridge’s Platte line.

The release amounted to 43 barrels of crude oil into the soil, Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources said in a tweet on Thursday.

The 590,000 barrels-per-day Keystone pipeline is a critical artery taking Canadian crude from northern Alberta to U.S. refineries.