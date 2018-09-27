FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawsuit challenges EPA approval of Oklahoma's coal ash program

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Three environmental groups have asked a federal court to vacate the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of a state-run coal ash permit program in Oklahoma, arguing that the state’s program will not adequately protect the environment.

States are entitled under a 2016 federal law to create their own coal ash regulation programs in lieu of operating under federal rules, but Oklahoma’s program would allow unsafe coal ash pits to continue operating, Waterkeeper Alliance and two other groups said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. federal court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OSh3SV

