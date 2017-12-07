FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S expects to participate in Winter Olympics - White House
December 7, 2017 / 7:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S expects to participate in Winter Olympics - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday said the United States looks forward to participating in the Olympics Winter Games in South Korea in 2018, after questions arose about security in the neighbor to North Korea, which has recently ramped up weapons testing.

“The U.S. looks forward to participating in the Winter Olympics in South Korea,” Sanders wrote in a tweet. “The protection of Americans is our top priority and we are engaged with the South Koreans and other partner nations to secure the venues.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
