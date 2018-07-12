FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Olympics News
July 12, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

USOC names new chief executive months after sex abuse scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Olympic Committee on Thursday named Sarah Hirshland as its new chief executive months after its former chief resigned from the post for medical reasons amid harsh criticism stemming from the sex abuse scandal involving former U.S.A. Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“I’m thrilled that Sarah has accepted the position and thankful to the diverse slate of candidates who participated in our process to hire the very best person for this important responsibility,” said USOC Chairman Larry Probst in a statement.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York;

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.