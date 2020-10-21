U.S. Justice Department to announce legal action on opioid maker -statement

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday will announce legal action involving an opioid manufacturer, the department said in a statement that did not identify the company.

U.S. officials will “announce the results of the global resolution of criminal and civil investigations with an opioid manufacturer,” at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)