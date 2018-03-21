FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Attorney General tells prosecutors to seek death penalty in drug cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed federal prosecutors on Wednesday to seek the death penalty in drug-related cases whenever it is legally permissible, saying the Justice Department must ramp up its efforts in the wake of the opioid epidemic.

Sessions’ controversial mandate to prosecutors comes on the heels of a plan announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week, which called for executing opioid dealers and traffickers.

“In the face of all of this death, we cannot continue with business as usual,” Sessions said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

