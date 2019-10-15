Oklahoma judge admits to $107 million 'error' in J&J opioid case

An Oklahoma judge on Tuesday said he made a $107 million “math error” when he concluded earlier this year that Johnson & Johnson must pay $572 million for fueling the opioid epidemic through deceptive painkiller marketing.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma, made the comments after hearing arguments over whether he should reduce the August award by approximately $462 million as J&J asked or allow the state to seek billions of dollars more to redress the epidemic’s impact on the state.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oK11mh