Opioid litigation talks can "get a long way" to deal - lawyer

CLEVELAND, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Executives from several large healthcare companies and state attorneys general can “get a long way” toward settling the sprawling litigation over the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic, a plaintiffs’ lawyer said Friday.

Peter Weinberger said a federal judge was shuttling between executives from McKesson Corp, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp and attorneys general to try to reach what is expected to be a multibillion dollar settlement. (Writing by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)