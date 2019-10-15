Drug distributors in talks to settle opioid litigation for $18 bln - WSJ

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Three drug distributors are in talks with state and local governments to settle opioid litigation for $18 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health would collectively pay the amount over 18 years under the deal currently on the table, according to the Journal.

Johnson & Johnson is also involved in the discussions to contribute additional money, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2BgJEw8)

The industry has been accused in about 2,600 lawsuits, mostly brought by states and local governments, for improper marketing of its opioid products and fueling a nationwide crisis. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)