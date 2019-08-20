Regulatory News - Americas
August 20, 2019 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Drugmaker Endo to pay $10 million to settle opioid lawsuit

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc on Tuesday said it had agreed to pay $10 million to avoid going to trial in October in a landmark case by two Ohio counties accusing various drug manufacturers and distributors of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Endo said as part of the agreement-in-principle it had reached with Cuyahoga and Summit counties, it had also agreed to provide up to $1 million of two of its drug products free of charge. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below