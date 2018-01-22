Kentucky accuses McKesson of helping fuel opioid epidemic

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kentucky’s attorney general on Monday accused the drug distributor McKesson Corp of helping fuel the opioid epidemic by failing to halt shipments of suspiciously large or frequent orders by pharmacies of prescription painkillers.

The complaint by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was filed in a state court and came amid a flurry of lawsuits by states and local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors seeking to hold them accountable for the epidemic. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)