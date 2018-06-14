Kentucky sues Walgreens, says it has role in opioid epidemic

June 14 (Reuters) - Kentucky’s attorney general on Thursday sued Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, accusing the company of playing a dual role in propagating an opioid epidemic in the state as both a pharmacy chain and wholesale drug distributor.

The lawsuit by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was his sixth to date seeking to hold corporations like drug manufacturers and distributors responsible for their roles in the drug abuse crisis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)