Oklahoma judge mulls governor's concerns over Teva opioid settlement

An Oklahoma judge on Monday asked the state’s attorney general to respond to arguments by the state’s governor and legislative leaders that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s $85 million opioid litigation settlement violates a new law they say requires the funds to be deposited in the state’s treasury.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman said at a hearing that Attorney General Mike Hunter had 15 days to file a brief in support of the proposed settlement, which would direct the funds into an escrow account subject to the court’s jurisdiction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FcL90r