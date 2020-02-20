Opioid distributors propose $1 billion legal fee fund - Bloomberg

Feb 20 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp have proposed paying more than $1 billion in legal fees for states, cities and counties suing over the companies' handling of opioids, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources. (bloom.bg/37JLp2v)

Twenty one states rejected an $18 billion settlement proposal from the drug distributors to resolve lawsuits over their alleged role in the opioid crisis, but discussions are still active, Reuters reported last week. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)