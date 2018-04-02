FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 9:45 PM / in a day

U.S. Justice Department seeks roles in opioid settlement talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday sought court permission to participate in settlement negotiations aimed at resolving lawsuits by state and local governments against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The Justice Department in a brief said it wanted to participate in talks overseen by a federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, as a “friend of the court” that would provide information to facilitate non-monetary remedies to the opioid crisis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Leslie Adler)

