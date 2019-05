May 16 (Reuters) - Five U.S. states have filed lawsuits accusing Purdue Pharma LP and its former president Richard Sackler of misconduct in the marketing and sale of opioids, contributing to a nationwide epidemic, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said on Thursday.

Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, West Virginia and Wisconsin filed separate lawsuits against the company related to opioids, Kaul said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Bill Berkrot)