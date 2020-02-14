UPDATE 1-Nasdaq options exchanges revoke self-help against NYSE Arca

(Updates with revocation of self-help)

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Options exchanges run by Nasdaq Inc resumed normal processing of trades from NYSE Arca on Friday after having declared “self-help” alerts against the exchange.

A “self-help” alert is a notification issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.

The “self-help” alerts, which began shortly before 10:00 am EST (1500 GMT), were revoked roughly 40 minutes later, reflecting a resolution of the processing issue.

NYSE Arca, owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, separately released an alert saying it was having issues with options quotes for Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Ford Motor Co and Gladstone Capital Corp. Those issues have since been resolved, the exchange said in a later notification.