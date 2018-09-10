FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 8:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

9th Circuit rejects challenge to Oregon clean fuels program

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld an Oregon program aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by requiring cleaner burning fuels for cars and trucks, rejecting a challenge to the program by energy and trucking trade groups.

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), American Trucking Associations, Inc and Consumer Energy Alliance had argued that the program discriminated against out-of-state gasoline and diesel fuel producers, while favoring Oregon biofuel companies, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the groups failed to show that the program’s purpose was discriminatory.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x8hSjR

