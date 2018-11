NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol Inc cut biofuel production by 10 percent amid high inventories and weak margins, the company’s Chief Executive Neil Koehler told analysts on Thursday.

Pacific ethanol owns 9 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 605 million gallons a year. Other companies have made similar economic run cuts, but “not enough” to address high inventories, Koehler said. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)