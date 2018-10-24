White House doesn't understand seriousness of their media attacks -CNN president

Oct 24 (Reuters) - CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker said on Wednesday there is a “total and complete lack of understanding” at the White House about seriousness of their attacks on media, after suspected bombs were mailed to CNN and several Democrats.

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media,” Zucker said.

“The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that,” he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)