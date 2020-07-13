U.S. aviation regulators downgrade Pakistan air safety rating

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has downgraded Pakistan’s air safety rating after the agency raised concerns about pilot certifications.

The decision, disclosed on an FAA spreadsheet posted on an agency website, means the U.S. air safety agency determined Pakistan does not achieve international standards and now has a Category 2 rating. Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications. The Pakistani embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson)