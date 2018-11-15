Westlaw News
Nevada firm hit with $52 mln penalties over pension buyouts

Future Income Payments, a Nevada company under scrutiny nationwide for targeting retirees with costly “pension buyouts,” has been ordered to pay more than $52 million in penalties and debt relief to Virginia residents, the state’s attorney general said on Thursday.

The judgment includes nearly $32 million in civil penalties and about $20 million in debt forgiveness for retired veterans and civil servants victimized by the scheme, state Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement.

