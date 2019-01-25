Bonds News
January 25, 2019 / 6:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. pensions seen moving $12 bln to bonds from stocks - Wells Fargo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. pension funds are projected to shift $12 billion into bonds from stocks in a rebalancing of their investments at the end of January, amid a rebound in the stock market following a sharp sell-off in late 2018, Wells Fargo Securities analysts said on Friday.

The expected reallocation into fixed income from equities was far below the estimated $65 billion that occurred in late December, the analysts said in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)

