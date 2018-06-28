U.S. public pension returns near 3-yr low in 1st qtr -Census

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The 100 largest U.S. public employee pension systems earned just $14.3 billion on their investments in the first quarter, their worst performance since September 2015, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released on Thursday.

The funds’ total assets dipped by $27.8 billion, or 0.7 percent, from the prior quarter to $3.78 trillion. It was the first time totals have fallen since September 2015.

Total contributions into the funds also dipped, from both employees and government employers, while benefit payments rose slightly.