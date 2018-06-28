FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. public pension returns near 3-yr low in 1st qtr -Census

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The 100 largest U.S. public employee pension systems earned just $14.3 billion on their investments in the first quarter, their worst performance since September 2015, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released on Thursday.

The funds’ total assets dipped by $27.8 billion, or 0.7 percent, from the prior quarter to $3.78 trillion. It was the first time totals have fallen since September 2015.

Total contributions into the funds also dipped, from both employees and government employers, while benefit payments rose slightly.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
