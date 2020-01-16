U.S. Army vehicle competition busts after lone entry falls short -official

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army will go back to the drawing board after an effort to replace the Bradley fighting vehicle proved too challenging for industry, a Pentagon official said on Thursday.

The U.S Army has embarked on an ambitious modernization task focusing its efforts and funds on six priorities including a better way to precisely fire weapons over a long distance, a new combat vehicle, a new helicopter, better missile defenses and networks.

The Army’s Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Dr. Bruce Jette, told reporters at the Pentagon “It’s a tactical pause,” because the Army was committed to getting a replacement for the Bradley. (Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Sandra Maler)