Amazon, Microsoft chosen to compete for Pentagon cloud computing contract

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Amazon and Microsoft have been selected to continue competing for Pentagon cloud computing services as part of a contract that could be worth some $10 billion.

“I can confirm that AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft are the companies that met the minimum requirements outlined in the RFP (Request for Proposals),” Defense Department spokeswoman Elissa Smith said.

The selection leaves Oracle and IBM out of the competition for the contract for the Defense Department’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud.