FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Big Permian players valuations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 16, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Big Permian players valuations

2 Min Read

    June 16 (Reuters) - Companies with big operations in Texas's Permian shale
region rose sharply in late 2016, but have pulled back in 2017 as oil prices
have come under renewed pressure. 
    The following is a list of 10 major Permian players: 
    
 Name                  RIC         YTD pct       P/E ratio
                                   change        
 Callon Petroleum      CPE.N       -29.9         14.1
 Centennial Resources  CDEV.O      -23.8         49.0
 Concho Resources      CXO.N       -8.3          62.7
 Diamondback Energy    FANG.O      -11.5         16.4
 Energen               EGN.N       -5.9          42.0
 Laredo Petroleum      LPI.N       -19.2         17.8
 Parsley Energy        PE.N        -20.9         28.2
 Pioneer Natl Rscs     PXD.N       -8.5          58.5
 RSP Permian           RSPP.K      -24.6         26.4
 WPX Energy            WPX.N       -33.2         N/A
 S&P 500 Energy        .SPNY       -12.7         17.8
 
 (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.