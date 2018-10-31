EPA allows U.S. farmers to keep using weed killer linked to crop damage

CHICAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday it would allow farmers to spray a controversial weed killer made by Bayer AG’s Monsanto Co and BASF SE for another two years, with some additional restrictions on use.

Farmers have complained that the herbicide called dicamba drifts away after it is sprayed on soy and cotton plants engineered to resist the chemical, and damages nearby crops that can not tolerate it. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)