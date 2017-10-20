FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monsanto sues Arkansas officials over proposed limits on herbicide use
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in 18 hours

Monsanto sues Arkansas officials over proposed limits on herbicide use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co filed a lawsuit against Arkansas agricultural officials on Friday over a state proposal to bar sprayings next summer of a controversial type of weed killer manufactured by the company and rival BASF , according to court documents.

Last month, Arkansas moved just one step away from prohibiting use after April 15, 2018, of dicamba herbicides, which were linked to widespread U.S. crop damage this summer.

The state previously blocked use of Monsanto’s dicamba herbicide in 2017. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.