Ex-Aegerion execs to pay $6.5+ mln to settle drug promotion case

Eight former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc executives and employees have agreed to settle a whistleblower lawsuit that accused them of marketing a cholesterol drug meant for patients with a rare condition for off-label purposes, according to a filing on Thursday in Boston federal court.

The defendants will pay the U.S. government $6.5 million and also cover attorney’s fees and costs for the three individual whistleblower plaintiffs as part of the settlement, according to a copy of the agreement obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

