July 31, 2018 / 12:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

4th Circuit vacates approvals for part of Mountain Valley Pipeline

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has vacated decisions by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service allowing a proposed $3.5 billion natural gas pipeline to cross a national forest in Virginia, ruling the agencies did not follow federal law in granting the approvals.

In a win for the Sierra Club and five other groups challenging the approvals, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the agencies did not properly explain how they reviewed sedimentation impacts or why alternative routes were not chosen for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, being built by Pittsburgh-based energy company EQT Corp and subsidiaries of NextEra Energy, Consolidated Edison and WGL Holdings.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n2uOCp

