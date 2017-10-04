FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5th Circuit rebuffs Texas rancher's challenge to pipeline
October 4, 2017 / 8:57 PM / in 16 days

5th Circuit rebuffs Texas rancher's challenge to pipeline

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A West Texas ranch owner challenging the use of eminent domain by Trans-Pecos Pipeline LLC, a private company, to build a pipeline across his property has lost his fight against the condemnation proceeding in a federal appeals court.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said John Boerschig is not entitled to a preliminary injunction against the condemnation action because he has not shown he is likely to prevail in the end. Boerschig challenged the constitutionality of Texas’ eminent domain proceedings, a battle that is “a long shot at best,” the appeals court said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yps6yl

