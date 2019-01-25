Enviro groups ask court to stop Louisiana pipeline, cite wetlands damage

Environmental advocacy groups have asked a federal court in Louisiana to halt construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline across the state’s Atchafalaya Basin, saying the pipeline’s owners are violating permits and irreparably harming valuable wetlands.

Filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge, the motion by Atchafalaya Basinkeeper and four other groups said work must be stopped to prevent the basin from being clogged with huge quantities of sediment, which is a “death knell” for swamps. The pipeline is a joint venture of Energy Transfer Partners and Phillips 66.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RdFDy6