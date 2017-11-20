FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nebraska regulators approve Keystone XL pipeline route -panel vote
November 20, 2017 / 4:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nebraska regulators approve Keystone XL pipeline route -panel vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LINCOLN, Nebraska, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nebraska regulators voted their approval on Monday for TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline route through the state, lifting the last big regulatory obstacle for the long-delayed project that U.S. President Donald Trump wants built.

The 3-2 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission helps clear the way for the proposed 1,179-mile (1,897-km) pipeline linking Canada’s Alberta oil sands to U.S. refineries, but is likely to be challenged in court by the project’s opponents who say it poses an environmental risk.

Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; editing by Grant McCool

