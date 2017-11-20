Nebraska regulators approve Keystone XL pipeline route -panel vote

LINCOLN, Nebraska, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Nebraska regulators voted their approval on Monday for TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline route through the state, lifting the last big regulatory obstacle for the long-delayed project that U.S. President Donald Trump wants built.

The 3-2 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission helps clear the way for the proposed 1,179-mile (1,897-km) pipeline linking Canada’s Alberta oil sands to U.S. refineries, but is likely to be challenged in court by the project’s opponents who say it poses an environmental risk.